Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 10.7%

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 157,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,133,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.