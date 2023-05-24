Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 10.7%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 157,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,133,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.