Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 102,481 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 32,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

