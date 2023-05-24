Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 187,954 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
