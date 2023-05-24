Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 187,954 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.