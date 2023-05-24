Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Symbotic Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Symbotic Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.
Institutional Trading of Symbotic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,414.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $635,409. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.