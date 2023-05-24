Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 149,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 177,284 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.43.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile
The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)
