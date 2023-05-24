Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 149,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 177,284 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.43.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

