Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 4,175 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TWO opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.