Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 4,175 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TWO opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

