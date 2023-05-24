Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hibbett, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hibbett Trading Up 1.4 %

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $590.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

