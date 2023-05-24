Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,033,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,042 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.