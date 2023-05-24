Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,033,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,042 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

