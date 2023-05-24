IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,555,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 4,506,267 shares.The stock last traded at $10.37 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.