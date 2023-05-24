ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 194,560 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $2.94.
ATRenew Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.23 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.