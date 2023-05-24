ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 194,560 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $2.94.

ATRenew Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.23 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 69.7% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Articles

