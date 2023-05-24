Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hibbett, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

