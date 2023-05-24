Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.78. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 200,629 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.