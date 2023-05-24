Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.44

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $29.78. Global Partners shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 13,338 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.