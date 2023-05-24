The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.