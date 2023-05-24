Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 365,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 402,994 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $12.48.

IE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,600 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 207.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 85.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 44.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 793.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

