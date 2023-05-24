Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down to $47.75

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.75, but opened at $46.75. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 806,228 shares changing hands.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

