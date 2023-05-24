Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,541,079 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

