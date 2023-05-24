Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,466,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,936,057 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

