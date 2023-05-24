Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 761.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 168.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $24.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

