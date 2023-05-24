ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.23

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $28.55. ENI shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 50,767 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

ENI Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

