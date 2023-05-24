Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 550,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 579,683 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,672,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

