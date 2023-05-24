Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($8.84).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.33) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.34) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 780 ($9.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.76) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Lancashire Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 614.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 574.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 600.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61,450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.33).

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

Lancashire Company Profile

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.81), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($39,695.22). In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($664,962.69). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.81), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($39,695.22). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

