MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 200,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 137,927 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.18.

MorphoSys Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in MorphoSys by 95.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,056,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

