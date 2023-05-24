QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down to $105.86

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.86, but opened at $103.67. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $105.06, with a volume of 1,674,318 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

