South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUHY. HSBC upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

South32 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 6.63%.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

