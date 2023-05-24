Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

NXR.UN opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.05.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.