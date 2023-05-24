Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 74,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

