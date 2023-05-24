Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

