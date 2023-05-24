Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $603,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,591 shares of company stock worth $17,432,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

