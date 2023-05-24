Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.29 ($10.25).

Several research firms have weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.45) to GBX 871 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 740 ($9.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,462,686.57). Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 778.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 727.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,395.35%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

