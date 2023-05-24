Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

