Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Repsol Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
