EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $36.23

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.23, but opened at $35.46. EQT shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 418,249 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $356,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

