United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

