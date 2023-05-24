Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Telenet Group Price Performance

TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Telenet Group Cuts Dividend

About Telenet Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

