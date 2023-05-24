Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.63.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$92.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -64.26%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

