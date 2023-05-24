Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Up 6.1%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 65,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 578,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,699 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

