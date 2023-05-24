Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

