Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 7.3% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 61,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,113,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,870,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,587,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,870,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,587,155.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,710 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

