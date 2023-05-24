Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,748 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

