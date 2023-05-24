Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,459 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

