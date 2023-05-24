Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 6.1%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.13. 59,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 363,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

