Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 5,409,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,919,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

