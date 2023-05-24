Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,737 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VMW opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware



VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

