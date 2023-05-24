Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,119,000 after buying an additional 324,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,712,000 after buying an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

