Blair William & Co. IL Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

