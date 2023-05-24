Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 254,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,963,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 13.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.