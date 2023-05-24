Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 332,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,006,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Zhihu Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 773,595 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $183,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,608.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.