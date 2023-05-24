Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 332,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,006,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
