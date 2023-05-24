Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Owens Corning worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

