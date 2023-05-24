Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,529,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

