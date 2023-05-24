Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.36 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

